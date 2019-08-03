ValuEngine Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLF. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 12,879,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,280. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,510.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,967.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

