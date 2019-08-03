ValuEngine Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.71.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.66. 1,356,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,252 shares of company stock worth $1,257,694 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 230.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.