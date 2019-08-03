ValuEngine Downgrades Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.12. 319,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,497. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

