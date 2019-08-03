ValuEngine Downgrades Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.
Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.12. 319,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,497. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.