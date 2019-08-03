ValuEngine Downgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Hold

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.61.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. 364,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,545. Azul has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of -0.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Azul had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Azul will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,801,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Azul by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 172,558 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 152,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 125,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Azul by 102,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

