ValuEngine Downgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Hold

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.61.
Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. 364,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,545. Azul has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of -0.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,801,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Azul by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 172,558 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 152,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 125,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Azul by 102,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.
About Azul
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
Recommended Story: What is Forex?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.