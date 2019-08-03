ValuEngine Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Strong Sell

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $480,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,058,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 421,653 shares during the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.