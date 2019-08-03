ValuEngine Downgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Hold

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

ARE traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.87. 500,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.67, for a total value of $1,195,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,712 shares in the company, valued at $70,435,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hunter Klein sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $32,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,708. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,577,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,957,000 after buying an additional 168,461 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,599,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 147,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

