Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaccinex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 1,838,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Zauderer acquired 183,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $750,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,023,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,198. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.