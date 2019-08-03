USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 526,100 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 254,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 452,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 281,225 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 94,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “under perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,765. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,870,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

