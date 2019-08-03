US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

US Gold stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 207,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. US Gold has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of US Gold worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

