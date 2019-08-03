US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th.
US Gold stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 207,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. US Gold has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.53.
US Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.
