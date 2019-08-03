US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Ecology updated its FY19 guidance to $2.09-2.41 EPS.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. 105,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.47. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Get US Ecology alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.