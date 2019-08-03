Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,882. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Uranium Energy by 70,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Uranium Energy by 183.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.