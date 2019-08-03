Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 50.6% Higher Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $149,362.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, IDAX and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.57 or 0.05554121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043997 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001064 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDEX, IDAX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

