Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPLD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.
UPLD traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,001. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 109,133.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
