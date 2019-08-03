Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPLD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

UPLD traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,001. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 109,133.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

