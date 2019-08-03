UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00012257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $6.36 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00881635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000485 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00030104 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

