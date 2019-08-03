Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $165.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.76.

UHS opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after buying an additional 70,779 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

