Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OLED stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.49. 2,373,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,683. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.57. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $218.28.
In related news, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $3,544,226.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,095,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,227 shares of company stock worth $24,676,468 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
