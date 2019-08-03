Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.49. 2,373,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,683. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.57. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $218.28.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In related news, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $3,544,226.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,095,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,227 shares of company stock worth $24,676,468 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.46.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.