United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.32.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

