United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of USM stock traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. 1,005,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,044. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $226,543.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,948.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $609,661.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,742. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

