United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ UG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of -0.29.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian in the first quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

