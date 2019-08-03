United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 17.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.11. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

