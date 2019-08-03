Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 7.2%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.03, approximately 642,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 378,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $360.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
In related news, Director King P. Kirchner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,723.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Bailey Iv Peyton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,745.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $192,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Unit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Unit by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unit by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)
Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.
