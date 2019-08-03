Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 7.2%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.03, approximately 642,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 378,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $360.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.16 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unit Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director King P. Kirchner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,723.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Bailey Iv Peyton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,745.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $192,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Unit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Unit by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unit by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

