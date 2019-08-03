Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.68. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 326,387 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSH. BidaskClub lowered Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSH. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 658.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBSH)

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

