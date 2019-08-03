Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Uni Select from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

Shares of Uni Select stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.96. 70,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,054. Uni Select has a 12-month low of C$11.47 and a 12-month high of C$25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.95 million and a PE ratio of 20.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$558.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni Select will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

