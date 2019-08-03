Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

UA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 3,603,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

