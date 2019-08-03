Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Posts Earnings Results

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 27.96% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of ULBI opened at $9.25 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $137.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 55.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 126,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 40.8% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter worth $550,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 48.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

