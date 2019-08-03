Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Posts Earnings Results

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 27.96% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of ULBI opened at $9.25 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $137.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 55.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 126,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 40.8% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter worth $550,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 48.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

