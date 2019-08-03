Ultiledger (ULT) Price Reaches $0.0317 on Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,109,072 tokens. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

