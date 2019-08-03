UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 57.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

UGI opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

