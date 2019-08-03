UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Decreased by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises about 1.7% of Honeywell International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,101,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,909,000 after purchasing an additional 458,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,065,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,802,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $233,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,874,370.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $1,787,118. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.41 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 14.82%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

