UBS Group Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $560.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $510.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.21.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $524.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.10. Equinix has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $533.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Equinix by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,610,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,463,000 after acquiring an additional 80,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.