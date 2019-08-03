UBS Group Lowers Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) to Hold

UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.26.

SPOT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.47. 953,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.53. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $196.95.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,761,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,056 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Spotify by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,519,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth approximately $134,757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Spotify by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 716,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Spotify by 47.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,831,000 after purchasing an additional 218,639 shares during the last quarter.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

