UBS Group Downgrades On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) to Neutral

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $6.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.87. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in On Deck Capital by 35.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 36.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 85,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.