UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €75.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.06 ($88.44).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €61.50 ($71.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €68.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1 year high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

