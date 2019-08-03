TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $383,860.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 50,107,766,768 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.