Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a speculative buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.52.

TRQ stock remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,438,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.86. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Turquoise Hill Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

