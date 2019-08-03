Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of TOUR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 12,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tuniu by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tuniu by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tuniu by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

