TTC Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $2.58 Million (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. TTC Protocol has a market cap of $19.64 million and $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, UEX, Bibox and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00870633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030010 BTC.

About TTC Protocol

TTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, DEx.top and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

