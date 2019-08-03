TSO3 (TSE:TOS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. TSO3 shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 7,780 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.59.

Get TSO3 alerts:

TSO3 (TSE:TOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TSO3 Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TSO3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSO3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.