Trupanion’s (TRUP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We therefore maintain our OP rating and $40 price target. Key Points TRUP reported Q2:19 revenue of $92.2M (+26% YoY), ahead of our and the Street’s $91.2M estimate, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.3M, compared to our $2.2M estimate and the Street’s $2.5M. $77.7M was in-line with our $77.8M (+22% YoY), while YoY), compared to our $13.4M, drove the top-line upside in the quarter, due to higher enrolled pets in the company’s B2B offering. Despite the better than expected top-line, variability in claims per pet versus ARPP growth drove weaker gross margins. When paired with slightly higher than anticipated opex, EPS of $(0.06) missed our $(0.03) estimate and consensus $(0.02).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRUP. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 181,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.33 and a beta of 1.31. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $168,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,530,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,701,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $1,875,757 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 110.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

