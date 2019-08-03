True Leaf Medicine International (CNSX:MJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.23

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd (CNSX:MJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 278376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34.

About True Leaf Medicine International (CNSX:MJ)

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp-based nutrition for pets. As of October 24, 2018, it sold dog chews, dental sticks, and supplement oils under the True Hemp name in approximately 2,000 stores worldwide, including PetSmart Canada and Pets Corner UK, as well as through online on Amazon.

