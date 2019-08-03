Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 price target on shares of Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Get Triton International alerts:

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 793,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48. Triton International has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $408,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,462,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter worth approximately $12,591,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Triton International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1,861.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.