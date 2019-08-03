Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Morningstar.com reports. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,230 shares of company stock worth $5,766,488. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 26.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,187,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250,740 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Trimble by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 118,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Trimble by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,077,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 542,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.