Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.65. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 10,400 shares.

The company has a market cap of $156.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.90.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$249.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brad Horwitz acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,637,435.70.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

