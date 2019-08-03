Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC cut shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Trican Well Service from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.54.

TSE:TCW traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 832,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$245.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

