Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $70.00 at SunTrust Banks

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Trex has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $374,348.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 23,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,644,092.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,645.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,418 shares of company stock worth $5,450,317. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 189.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.