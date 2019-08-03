Travala (AVA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,922.00

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Travala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.67 or 0.05511747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala (AVA) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

