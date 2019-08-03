Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Brokerages expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce $1.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $2.50 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $5.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.87 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.05% and a negative net margin of 2,696.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBIO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of TBIO stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $8.31. 430,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

