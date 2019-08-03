TokenPay (TPAY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,022.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and $79,022.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00005525 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Liquid. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003238 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00156452 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004444 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00054878 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,340,856 coins and its circulating supply is 16,201,142 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

