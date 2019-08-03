TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.35. TLA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,206,306 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $466,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.02.

TLA Worldwide Company Profile (LON:TLA)

TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TLA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.