Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Timkensteel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Timkensteel stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,255. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $312.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 2.38.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Timkensteel’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timkensteel will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,890,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,479,000 after buying an additional 111,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

