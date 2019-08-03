Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $669,707.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,969.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,099,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,070,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,680,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,593,000 after purchasing an additional 197,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Timken has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Timken will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

